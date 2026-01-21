Stray dog that ‘circled’ Hanuman idol for 4 days in Bijnor rescued, shifted to Noida for treatment

The stray dog from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, which went viral recently for circling a Hanuman temple for days in a village in the district, has been rescued for treatment. The dog, named Bhairav by the locals in Bijnor’s Nandpur village, was shifted to Shivalaya Animal Wellness Centre in Noida’s Sector 135. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The dog, named Bhairav by the locals in Bijnor’s Nandpur village, was shifted to Shivalaya Animal Wellness Centre in Noida’s Sector 135.

The stray dog recently went viral for continuously circling the village temple, as locals and social media called it devotion to Lord Hanuman. The canine’s actions deeply touched people across the country.

Bhairav was shifted to Noida for medical care and is currently under treatment at the wellness centre. The doctors who are treating the dog conducted a comprehensive medical examination, including a complete blood count, X-ray, ultrasound, and blood pressure assessment.

According to the tests, the stray dog was found to have serious health issues, including severe dehydration, low blood pressure, a low heart rate, and intestinal inflammation. With continuous expert veterinary care in Noida, Bhairav is showing gradual signs of recovery. The dog is expected to be returned to the Bijnor temple within a couple of days.

The viral video The video showing Bhairav repeatedly circling an idol of Lord Hanuman went viral on social media on January 15, drawing crowds to the temple and sparking widespread debate online.

According to captions shared with the video, the dog had been circling the idol continuously for nearly 36 hours. Some local reports later claimed the behaviour continued for more than 72 hours. The dog was seen pausing briefly before resuming the same movement.