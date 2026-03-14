Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Horticulture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Saturday emphasised the need to strengthen market linkages for large cardamom growers to ensure transparent trade and better price realisation for farmers. Strengthen market linkages to ensure better returns for cardamom growers: Minister

The minister said this while inaugurating the large cardamom productivity award distribution programme for the last four years, along with a buyer–seller meet organised by Spices Board India here.

More than 250 spice growers, including members of Farmer Producer Companies and Farmer Producer Organisations from Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya, attended the programme.

Around 35 spice exporters from different parts of the country also participated in the event, an official statement said.

Congratulating the award-winning farmers, Wangsu praised their dedication and disciplined farming practices, noting that the adoption of scientific orchard management has helped improve both the productivity and quality of large cardamom in the region.

He said the achievements of these farmers would motivate others to adopt improved cultivation practices.

Highlighting the significance of the buyer–seller meet, the minister said the initiative would facilitate direct interaction between growers and buyers, thereby strengthening market linkages.

He encouraged buyers to collaborate with farmer groups and producer organisations to establish reliable procurement arrangements that ensure stable incomes for growers.

Wangsu also highlighted the state government's commitment to strengthening the spice value chain, stating that efforts are underway to build a reliable and quality-driven ecosystem for spice production and marketing.

He urged farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations to maintain proper documentation, adopt simple digital tools and coordinate with field officers to enhance transparency and creditworthiness.

Stressing the need for environmental sustainability, the minister called for preserving soil health, prudent water management and the adoption of climate-resilient farming practices in spice cultivation.

Large cardamom is one of the most important high-value spice crops in the North Eastern region, providing a major source of livelihood for farming communities. Initiatives such as productivity awards encourage farmers to adopt improved varieties, good agricultural practices and scientific cultivation methods.

The buyer–seller meet also provided a platform for growers, traders, exporters and other stakeholders to interact, exchange ideas and explore new market opportunities, which is expected to strengthen market linkages and support the sustainable growth of the region's spice sector.

The event reflected the continued commitment of the Spices Board India to promote sustainable spice cultivation, strengthen market linkages and enhance farmers' income while strengthening India's position in the global spice trade, officials said.

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