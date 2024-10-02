‘Strike Khamenei next’: Israeli official calls for action, Iran leader remains in ‘safe location’

As hostilities in the Middle East remain on the rise, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei continues to be in a “safe location” after the country's massive attack on Israel's defences, prompting a stern warning from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (AFP)

A senior Iranian officer told Reuters on Tuesday evening that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei remains in a secure location after Tehran fired missiles at Israel. He was moved to a secure location after Israel assassinated Iran's close ally Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week.

This comes amid growing speculation that after Nasrallah, the Israel Defence Force's (IDF) next target will be Khamenei. A senior Israeli officer told The Jerusalem Post that the IDF should aim to eliminate Iran's Supreme Leader as their next course of action.

“We should expect to strike government centres and possibly eliminate figures like Khamenei,” the officer said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post. The senior security official asserted that Israel's action should be swift, as he alleged that Khamenei is the one who ordered the missile attack on Israel and is seeking to destabilise the region by seeking nuclear capabilities.

“Khamenei wants a conventional attack and is seeking backing for nuclear weapons. Israel must destroy Iran’s nuclear sites now,” he said.

Hours after Iran rained down nearly 200 missiles targeting Israeli defence sites, PM Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning, asserting that there would be a strong retaliation against the attack.

“Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it, whoever attacks us, we will attack them,” he said while addressing the nation hours after the attack.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who was at the command and control centre monitoring the interception of Iranian missiles, also vowed vengeance. "Iran has not learned a simple lesson -- those who attack the state of Israel, pay a heavy price," he said in a statement.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the attack was in response to Israel's killing last week of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, as well as the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a Tehran bombing in July widely blamed on Israel.

(With inputs from Reuters)