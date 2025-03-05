Strong winds from snow-clad mountains hit Delhi, bring winter chill

The national capital experienced a windy morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 11.8 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches below the season's average. The IMD predicted that strong surface winds with speeds ranging between 20 to 30 kmph will blow during the day before subsiding in the afternoon.(ANI/File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that strong surface winds with speeds ranging between 20 to 30 kmph will blow during the day before subsiding in the afternoon.

The vice president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, in a post on X said, "Strong winds from snow-clad mountains will continue over Delhi and other areas until March 6, leading to a winter chill in the capital."

The relative humidity was 55 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 26 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The city's air quality was in the moderate category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 108 at 9 pm.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.