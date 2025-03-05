Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Strong winds from snow-clad mountains hit Delhi, bring winter chill

PTI |
Mar 05, 2025 01:24 PM IST

Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said strong winds from snow-clad mountains will continue over Delhi till March 6.

The national capital experienced a windy morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 11.8 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches below the season's average.

The IMD predicted that strong surface winds with speeds ranging between 20 to 30 kmph will blow during the day before subsiding in the afternoon.(ANI/File)
The IMD predicted that strong surface winds with speeds ranging between 20 to 30 kmph will blow during the day before subsiding in the afternoon.(ANI/File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that strong surface winds with speeds ranging between 20 to 30 kmph will blow during the day before subsiding in the afternoon.

The vice president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, in a post on X said, "Strong winds from snow-clad mountains will continue over Delhi and other areas until March 6, leading to a winter chill in the capital."

The relative humidity was 55 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 26 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The city's air quality was in the moderate category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 108 at 9 pm.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On