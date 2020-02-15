Strong winds will bring colder days, cleaner air in Delhi

india

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 08:10 IST

Strong winds on Thursday night and Friday are expected to bring down the minimum temperatures in the national Capital in the coming days, said senior scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD recording showed that on Friday the maximum temperature was 25.4 degrees Celsius — a notch above the normal, while the minimum temperature was 13.7 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above the season’s normal.

However, IMD scientists said that starting Saturday, the minimum temperature will fall. The primary reason behind this is the prevailing strong winds.

“Tomorrow (Saturday), the minimum temperature is expected to be 12 degrees Celsius. This will further drop to 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday and similar conditions will prevail till Wednesday,” said a senior IMD scientist.

The wind speed from Thursday night till Friday has remained around 20-30kmph. This also helped clear out the pollutants from the air.

On Friday, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 173 (moderate), as against 241 (poor) recorded on Thursday.

“The air quality in the city will improve further and will remain so at least till next Tuesday,” the IMD scientist said.

The forecast by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) — the weather and air quality monitoring centre of the ministry of earth sciences — also showed good air days for the city over the next few days.