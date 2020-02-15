e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Strong winds will bring colder days, cleaner air in Delhi

Strong winds will bring colder days, cleaner air in Delhi

IMD recording showed that on Friday the maximum temperature was 25.4 degrees Celsius — a notch above the normal, while the minimum temperature was 13.7 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above the season’s normal.

india Updated: Feb 15, 2020 08:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Puppies sit near a bonfire during a cold morning in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Puppies sit near a bonfire during a cold morning in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (PTI photo)
         

Strong winds on Thursday night and Friday are expected to bring down the minimum temperatures in the national Capital in the coming days, said senior scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD recording showed that on Friday the maximum temperature was 25.4 degrees Celsius — a notch above the normal, while the minimum temperature was 13.7 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above the season’s normal.

However, IMD scientists said that starting Saturday, the minimum temperature will fall. The primary reason behind this is the prevailing strong winds.

“Tomorrow (Saturday), the minimum temperature is expected to be 12 degrees Celsius. This will further drop to 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday and similar conditions will prevail till Wednesday,” said a senior IMD scientist.

The wind speed from Thursday night till Friday has remained around 20-30kmph. This also helped clear out the pollutants from the air.

On Friday, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 173 (moderate), as against 241 (poor) recorded on Thursday.

“The air quality in the city will improve further and will remain so at least till next Tuesday,” the IMD scientist said.

The forecast by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) — the weather and air quality monitoring centre of the ministry of earth sciences — also showed good air days for the city over the next few days.

tags
top news
Kejriwal to share stage with 60 ‘architects of Delhi’ in swearing-in ceremony
Kejriwal to share stage with 60 ‘architects of Delhi’ in swearing-in ceremony
Ahead of India visit, Trump invokes Mark Zuckerberg on who’s No. 1 on FB
Ahead of India visit, Trump invokes Mark Zuckerberg on who’s No. 1 on FB
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
Mamata Banerjee, Aishe Ghosh land in each other’s crosshairs
Mamata Banerjee, Aishe Ghosh land in each other’s crosshairs
Chinese factories shut by coronavirus, 13.7% of India’s imports at risk
Chinese factories shut by coronavirus, 13.7% of India’s imports at risk
Strong winds will bring colder days, cleaner air in Delhi
Strong winds will bring colder days, cleaner air in Delhi
US killing of Qasem Soleimani was a ‘miscalculation’, says Iran
US killing of Qasem Soleimani was a ‘miscalculation’, says Iran
Manchester City banned from UEFA Champions League for two seasons
Manchester City banned from UEFA Champions League for two seasons
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news