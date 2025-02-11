Student preparing for NEET found dead in Rajasthan’s Kota

An 18-year-old student preparing for the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) for admission to an undergraduate medical course was found dead in Rajasthan’s coaching hub of Kota on Tuesday. Six students have died by suicide in Kota this year. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Mangi Lal Yadav, a local police officer, said the student was from Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur and arrived in Kota two years ago. “...He was staying at a paying accommodation (PG) to prepare for NEET at a reputed coaching institute.” He said the student hung himself from the ceiling fan of his room. “When he did not respond to several knocks, the PG owner broke his door and found his body.”

Yadav said no suicide note was recovered and prima facie the student appeared to be under study-related stress. “...we have found some of his WhatsApp chats with one of his friends which suggest that he had some stress issues due to his study.”

Yadav said they were checking the student’s performance and communications at the coaching centre.” Further investigation is underway,” Yadav said. Yadav added the student’s body was sent for an autopsy after informing his parents. “We are also probing the absence of an anti-suicide device in the ceiling fan of the PG which is a violation of the guidelines,” he said.

Six students have died by suicide in Kota this year. The number was 20 last year and 27 in 2023. Police said 15 students died by suicide in Kota in 2022, 18 in 2019, 20 in 2018, seven in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015. No suicides were reported in 2020 and 2021 as coaching institutes were shut or ran in online mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The Kota district administration in August 2023 issued guidelines for hostels and PG accommodations, including for the installation of spring-loaded fans in rooms and providing students mental support and security. Kota is the centre of India’s test preparation business estimated to be worth ₹10,000 crore annually. Students from all over the country arrive there after completing Class 10 to prepare for competitive exams including NEET.