Students protest against RRB results in Bihar, block railway tracks for 5 hours

Train services were affected in parts of Bihar on Monday after students, who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB's) Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021, staged a protest at Rajendra Nagar Terminus in Patna and blocked railway tracks. The protesters were unhappy over the "inaccurate exam results".

The results of the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for computer-based test (CBT) was released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2.

The students were opposed to the government’s move to hold two exams.

Patna district magistrate Dr Chandrashekhar Singh said that the protests hampered the train services for nearly five hours. He added that action will be taken against the culprits.

“This is not the way to resolve any issue. We'll take action against the main culprits and register case against them,” said Dr Singh.

East Central Railway’s (ECR) chief public relations officer Rajesh Kumar said five trains originating from the station had to be canceled for the day because of the squatting on the tracks. These included the New Delhi-bound Tejas Rajdhani, Sampoorn Kranti Express and Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express. Five other trains which pass through the station, had to be diverted.

The district administration used “mild” force to disperse the protesters after efforts by Dr Singh and SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon to pacify the agitators yielded no results.

"An FIR has been registered in this connection. It is suspected that the protesters might have been instigated by those running coaching institutes for competitive exams. All those found complicit will face action," the district administration said in a release.

The protesters were finally removed at 10.05pm.

What the protesters are saying

The protesters claimed that there was only one examination mentioned in the RRB notification issued in 2019. They accused the officials of playing with the future of the students.

They alleged cheating by the RRB. The students gathered at the Rajendra Nagar Terminus in the afternoon and launched their protest.

What the Railways ministry is saying

The issue was highlighted when the results were declared on January 15. At that time, the Ministry of Railways issued a clarification in which it said that second stage exam was clearly mentioned in the notification.

"While the first stage CBT was a common examination for all the candidates, Para 13.2 of the notification clearly states that in the 2nd stage CBT there would be a separate examination for each group (viz., Levels 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6) with differing graded levels of difficulty. Accordingly, all posts falling within the same level shall have a common 2nd stage CBT,” the ministry had said.

If a candidate is eligible and has opted for more than one level (as per educational qualification), he/she will have to appear in the corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level, it further said.