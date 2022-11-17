Subdued rainfall activity likely in Peninsular India

Subdued rainfall activity was likely in Peninsular India over four days and was then expected to increase thereafter as a low-pressure area was due to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea by Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

On Wednesday, IMD said a cyclonic circulation was over the south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood and extended up to the middle tropospheric levels. This was likely to trigger rainfall in the Andaman and Nicobar islands and some parts of south India. IMD said the low-pressure area was likely to form under its influence.

“It [low-pressure area] is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of South Bay of Bengal around [Thursday],” IMD said.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) was also expected in Southeast Bay of Bengal, Southwest Bay of Bengal, and adjoining Sri Lanka coast until Saturday. IMD advised fishermen against venturing into the sea.