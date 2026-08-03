'Sub-standard': India bars sale of popular whisky and rum brands over flavouring

India's food safety regulator has prohibited the sale of several Indian whisky and rum brands after inspections found the use of flavouring practices that it says do not meet accepted standards.

The FSSAI has banned the sale of some Indian-made whisky and rum brands after finding the use of artificial flavouring (Representative image/Pixabay)

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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said the affected products were manufactured by Diageo India's United Spirits, Inbrew Beverages and Mohan Rocky Springwater and found using artificial flavouring to achieve taste and aroma, news agency Reuters reported .

The action affects a segment of India's liquor market that serve largely to consumers buying domestically produced spirits, which are generally less expensive than imported whisky, rum and Scotch.

India remains one of the world's biggest alcohol markets, with annual revenues estimated at about $40 billion. Diageo remains in the market as the biggest alcohol company by market shares.

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According to the FSSAI, alcoholic beverages can contain natural flavouring substances under existing regulations. However, tests carried out at Diageo and Inbrew factories found that flavouring corresponding to the same category of liquor had been added during production.

"There is no internationally recognized manufacturing practice whereby rum flavour is added to rum or whisky flavour is added to whisky," the FSSAI said in a statement on Sunday, according to Reuters.

The regulator said such practices could eliminate the need for proper maturation or reduce dependence on ingredients traditionally associated with making spirits, including molasses, malt and grapes.

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Well-known brands come under ban

The order covers United Spirits' Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky, both manufactured in Madhya Pradesh. Products from Inbrew Beverages, including Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky and Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum, produced in the same state, have also been barred from sale.

Three variants of Old Monk, manufactured by Mohan Rocky Springwater in Maharashtra, have also been included in the regulator's action. Old Monk is one of India's oldest and most recognisable rum brands.

The FSSAI said laboratory examinations found the affected products to be "sub-standard due to the presence of external artificial or nature identical flavours in the product," as cited by Reuters.

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Industry awaits clarity

Two senior industry executives, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, told that they were concerned about the regulator's decision. They also said that the use of flavouring was consistent with Indian regulations.

It remains unclear whether the restriction applies only to products manufactured at the specific plants inspected by the regulator or extends to the same brands produced elsewhere. The FSSAI did not respond to the queries seeking clarification on the scope of the order, Reuters reported.

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Part of wider regulatory action

The latest move comes as the FSSAI steps up oversight of the food and beverage sector.

Last week, the regulator directed companies selling high-caffeine beverages as "energy drinks" to stop using that description. The order came despite attempts by companies including Pepsi and Red Bull to delay the regulatory action.

(With inputs from Reuters)