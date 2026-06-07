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    Gut Friendly Drink Featuring Chaas, Mint, And Crisp Vegetables Creates A Refreshing Summer Beverage

    Hydrating Cucumber Chaas combines cucumber, curd, and spices in a refreshing probiotic drink that supports hydration, digestion, and summer wellness.

    Published on: Jun 07, 2026 12:53 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Fresh cucumber, chilled curd, and a sprinkle of roasted spices come together to create a summer drink that feels refreshing from the very first sip. Hydrating cucumber chaas offers a flavourful twist on classic buttermilk while bringing extra hydration and natural freshness to the glass.

    Healthy Buttermilk Recipe (Freepik)
    Healthy Buttermilk Recipe (Freepik)

    Cucumber contains more than 90 percent water">90 percent water, making it one of the most hydrating vegetables available during hot weather. Combined with probiotic-rich chaas, it creates a drink that supports digestion and everyday hydration">supports digestion and everyday hydration. Fresh mint, roasted cumin, and black salt are often added to enhance flavour while making the drink more refreshing. This healthy buttermilk recipe is popular among people looking for weight loss drinks and hydrating summer beverages that are simple to prepare.

    The drink is prepared by blending fresh curd with chilled water, grated cucumber, mint leaves, and mild spices. The mixture is whisked until smooth and served cold. Some versions include coriander leaves, ginger, or a squeeze of lemon for additional flavour. The result is a light green beverage with a creamy texture, refreshing taste, and cooling effect that pairs well with summer lunches and light meals.

    Regular buttermilk focuses mainly on curd, water, and spices, while Hydrating Cucumber Chaas includes fresh cucumber for additional water content, fibre, and texture. The cucumber version offers a fresher flavour profile and greater hydration benefits, making it especially suitable during peak summer months. Its combination of probiotics, vegetables, and refreshing ingredients makes it a standout choice among Indian probiotic drinks for weight management and daily summer refreshment.

    Hydrating Cucumber Chaas vs Regular Buttermilk: Which Summer Drink Offers More Refreshment?

    Feature

    Hydrating Cucumber Chaas

    Regular Buttermilk

    Main Ingredients

    Curd, cucumber, spices

    Curd, water, spices

    Hydration Level

    Higher

    Moderate

    Texture

    Creamy with fresh cucumber bits

    Smooth and thin

    Fibre Content

    Higher

    Lower

    Cooling Effect

    Strong

    Good

    Digestive Support

    Excellent

    Excellent

    Probiotic Content

    High

    High

    Weight-Loss Friendly

    Very suitable

    Suitable

    Summer Appeal

    Extra refreshing

    Classic refreshment

    Flavour Profile

    Fresh, tangy, herby

    Tangy and mildly spiced

    Quick Facts About This Cooling Probiotic Drink

    Preparation Time: 10 minutes

    Servings: 3–4

    Difficulty Level: Easy

    Calories: Approx. 60 per serving

    Best Served: Chilled

    Main Ingredients: Cucumber and curd

    Category: Summer Cooler

    Cuisine: Indian

    Homemade Cucumber Chaas Recipe

    Fresh cucumber, creamy curd, and aromatic spices blend into a cooling drink perfect for hydration and everyday wellness.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup curd
    • 1 cup chilled water
    • ½ cup grated cucumber
    • 1 tablespoon mint leaves
    • ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder
    • ¼ teaspoon black salt
    • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
    • 1 teaspoon lemon juice

    Method

    1. Add curd and chilled water to a blender.
    2. Blend until smooth and frothy.
    3. Add grated cucumber and mint leaves.
    4. Mix in cumin powder, black salt, and black pepper.
    5. Add lemon juice and blend briefly.
    6. Pour into glasses and serve chilled.

    Simple Ways to Make Cucumber Chaas More Nutritious

    1. Use homemade curd for higher probiotic content.
    2. Add fresh mint leaves for extra antioxidants.
    3. Include coriander leaves for added nutrients.
    4. Mix in grated bottle gourd for extra hydration.
    5. Add soaked chia seeds for fibre.
    6. Use roasted cumin powder instead of packaged seasoning.
    7. Include a small piece of ginger for digestive support.
    8. Use low-fat curd for a lighter version.

    Nutritional Value of Cucumber Chaas

    Cucumber Chaas combines probiotics, hydration, and essential nutrients">probiotics, hydration, and essential nutrients in a refreshing beverage suitable for daily summer consumption.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Calories

    60 kcal

    Carbohydrates

    5 g

    Protein

    3 g

    Fat

    2 g

    Fibre

    1 g

    Calcium

    110 mg

    Potassium

    180 mg

    Probiotics

    Present

    Sodium

    120 mg

    Vitamin C

    5 mg

    Note: Cucumber Chaas provides hydration, probiotics, and minerals that support digestion and everyday summer wellness.

    FAQs

    Is Hydrating Cucumber Chaas good for weight loss?

    Hydrating cucumber chaas contains cucumber, curd, and spices, making hydrating cucumber chaas a suitable addition to weight-conscious diets.

    Can Hydrating Cucumber Chaas be consumed daily?

    Hydrating cucumber chaas can be enjoyed daily as a refreshing probiotic beverage during hot weather.

    What makes Hydrating Cucumber Chaas different from regular buttermilk?

    Hydrating cucumber chaas contains fresh cucumber, which adds extra hydration, fibre, and a refreshing texture compared to regular buttermilk.

    Is Hydrating Cucumber Chaas beneficial for digestion?

    Hydrating cucumber chaas combines probiotic-rich curd and digestive spices, making hydrating cucumber chaas a popular summer drink for digestive wellness.

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