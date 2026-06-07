Gut Friendly Drink Featuring Chaas, Mint, And Crisp Vegetables Creates A Refreshing Summer Beverage

Fresh cucumber, chilled curd, and a sprinkle of roasted spices come together to create a summer drink that feels refreshing from the very first sip. Hydrating cucumber chaas offers a flavourful twist on classic buttermilk while bringing extra hydration and natural freshness to the glass. Healthy Buttermilk Recipe (Freepik)

Cucumber contains more than 90 percent water">90 percent water, making it one of the most hydrating vegetables available during hot weather. Combined with probiotic-rich chaas, it creates a drink that supports digestion and everyday hydration">supports digestion and everyday hydration. Fresh mint, roasted cumin, and black salt are often added to enhance flavour while making the drink more refreshing. This healthy buttermilk recipe is popular among people looking for weight loss drinks and hydrating summer beverages that are simple to prepare.

The drink is prepared by blending fresh curd with chilled water, grated cucumber, mint leaves, and mild spices. The mixture is whisked until smooth and served cold. Some versions include coriander leaves, ginger, or a squeeze of lemon for additional flavour. The result is a light green beverage with a creamy texture, refreshing taste, and cooling effect that pairs well with summer lunches and light meals.

Regular buttermilk focuses mainly on curd, water, and spices, while Hydrating Cucumber Chaas includes fresh cucumber for additional water content, fibre, and texture. The cucumber version offers a fresher flavour profile and greater hydration benefits, making it especially suitable during peak summer months. Its combination of probiotics, vegetables, and refreshing ingredients makes it a standout choice among Indian probiotic drinks for weight management and daily summer refreshment.