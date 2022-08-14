Home / India News / 'Such pettiness': Congress slams BS Bommai for Har Ghar Tiranga ad without Nehru

'Such pettiness': Congress slams BS Bommai for Har Ghar Tiranga ad without Nehru

india news
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 12:19 PM IST
BS Bommai insulted his father SR Bommai who was a great Nehru admirer, Jairam Ramesh said. "Bommai is desperate to save his job," the Congress leader said.
Jairam Ramesh said Nehru will survive such pettiness on a Karnataka government ad which did not mention Nehru.
Jairam Ramesh said Nehru will survive such pettiness on a Karnataka government ad which did not mention Nehru.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The Har Ghar Tiranga has triggered yet another controversy over a newspaper ad of the Karnataka government in which Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's photo has been excluded from the list of freedom fighters. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Karnataka chief minister BS Bommai insulted his father SR Bommai and his father's 1st political guru MN Roy, who were great Nehru admirers. "CM Karnataka desperate to save his job," Jairam Ramesh said. Also Read | Will hold history classes for those questioning RSS: Tejasvi Surya

Congress leader BM Sandeep called Bommai a 'puppet CM' and said Nehru was a central figure in India during the middle of the 20th century.

The advertisement in question remembers the freedom fighters of India and also those who were from Karnataka. It remembers Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji, Vallabhbhai Patel Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Savarkar, Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal, Ambedkar, Lal bahadur Shastri, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah sought an apology from Bommai for the 'insult' and said RSS is allergic to Nehru as his government banned the RSS after Gandhi's assassination. "Let it be remembered that Nehru spent 9 years of his life in jail. He was not a coward like Savarkar," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

This added fuel to the BJP-Congress acrimonious exchange over Har Ghar Tiranga. The congress questioned RSS for not changing its social media photos to the National Flag until it did on Friday, while BJP leader Tejasvi Surya said he will arrange history classes for those who are questioning the role of the RSS.

The Congress questioned why no special function was held in Parliament to mark the 75th year of Independence and said the milestone has been reduced to "glorifying the sarvagyaani". To this, the BJP asked why the Congress did not post any photo of its leaders hoisting the National Flag.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
congress basavaraj bommai
congress basavaraj bommai
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out