Sunday lockdown in Tamil Nadu: Chennai streets deserted, police intensify patrol

Chennai wore a deserted look on Sunday as a full lockdown to contain the recent resurgence of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) came into effect.

Police personnel were deployed at many points across the city to ensure adherence, while state health minister Ma Subramanian carried out an inspection.

“Under the guidance of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, inspected whether the full lockdown in Chennai is properly being observed today,” Subramanian said in a tweet. State health secretary J Radhakrishnan, Greater Chennai Corporation chief GS Bedi were also seen with the minister during the inspection.

Meanwhile, some relaxations were offered to the public as the state government on Saturday said those travelling on Sunday to attend family events such as weddings would be permitted on producing the invitations. The maximum attendance at such events have been capped at 100.

Other relaxations

Among other relaxations offered for the day, the government has said emergency services such as medicines, hospitals, milk booths, ATM machines, petrol stations, movement of goods carriers will be allowed to operate.

However, all public transport systems, including Chennai Metro will not be operational. Restaurants are allowed to run only parcel services between 7am and 10pm and food delivery services would also be allowed during the same period. All other e-commerce services have been barred.

On January 5, the state announced several restrictive measures, including a night curfew between 10pm and 5am, due to the increasing Covid-19 infections in the state.

18th mega vaccination camp

The state organised its 18th mega vaccination camp on Saturday and administered 17,34,083 doses of the vaccine to eligible beneficiaries above 15 years of age.

“The 18th Mega Vaccination Camp was held in which 17,34,083 beneficiaries received the jabs. Of this, 5,71,795 people received the first dose, while 11,62,288 received the second dose,” news agency PTI quoted Subramanian as saying.

On Saturday, the state saw 10,978 new Covid-19 infections and ten related deaths. With this the total caseload reached 27,87,391 and the death toll mounted to 36,843.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday said as many as 185 Omicron cases have been reported from the southern state so far, all of whom have also recovered.