Sunita Williams' cousin in India ‘scared’ over her return from International Space Station

As NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is all set to return to Earth after being stuck on the International Space Station for more than nine months, her cousin back in India on Monday expressed fear over her health. "I may seem happy, but I am scared," he said. Sunita Williams, along with Butch Wilmore, is returning to Earth after spending over nine months in space. (X/@NASA)

Dinesh Rawal, a cousin of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, told news agency PTI that both of them used to live and study together like one family.

He said, "We want her to come back to earth as soon as possible. I may seem happy, but I am scared, we just want her to be back on earth and in sound health."

His remarks came in the backdrop of concerns over Williams and her colleague Barry 'Butch' Wilmore's chances of facing significant bodily changes upon their return to Earth after such a long journey.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Sunday confirmed that Williams and Wilmore will return on Tuesday, March 18, evening (GMT).

The two astronauts are flying back home along with a Russian cosmonaut aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon craft, which arrived at the ISS early Sunday.

The NASA astronauts duo has been on the space station since June last year after travelling up to space on the Boeing Starliner aircraft, which was hit by multiple issues, including helium leak and propulsion problems.

The spacecraft, which went on its maiden crewed journey, was then deemed unfit to fly them back to Earth.

William's cousin Rawal, while expressing concern for the NASA astronaut, also recalled memories from their childhood. "When she was small, she came here, I used to take her for camel rides, she would not get off the camel. We did pilgrimage to Somnath, we also went on trips to various places in India. I attended her marriage in Boston."

"She has been courageous since she was small. After the death of my uncle, she would frequently hold my hand, I was curious to know why, she said it felt like her father. We never got apart," Rawal added.