Sunjay Kapur's firm conducts AGM despite mother's delay request: ‘Rani Kapur not shareholder’

Sunjay Kapoor’s company Sona BLW Precision Forgings said on Friday that it went ahead with its Annual General Meeting (AGM) with full regulatory compliance despite his mother Rani Kapur’s request for postponement as she is not a shareholder of the company. Sunjay Kapoor died on June 12 this year in the UK, reportedly due to a heart attack. (X/Sunjay Kapur)

This comes after Rani Kapur, who is the former chairperson of the Sona group, wrote to the company on Thursday and requested to postpone the AGM, scheduled for Friday. In the letter, she made several allegations including that she was "forced to sign documents behind locked doors". She also said that she was kept in the dark about details of her son’s death and that while the family is in mourning, some people are using this time as an opportunity to take control and usurp family legacy.

‘Usurping family legacy’: Why is Sunjay Kapur's company Sona Comstar in news days after his death

Sunjay Kapoor died on June 12 this year in the UK, reportedly due to a heart attack. His mother, in the letter, said that his death happened in "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances" and added that she has not officially nominated anyone to be on board of Sona Comstar.

"I have been informed by well wishers that an AGM of shareholders has been kept wherein one of the items is the passing of a resolution to appoint certain directors in the company as being the representative of the Kapur family," she said.

Also read: Who is wife of Sunjay Kapur, late Sona Comstar chairman?

"Please postpone this AGM for at least two weeks to be held on a mutually convenient date, so that I may gather all necessary information," she added.

Mother Rani Kapur ‘not a shareholder’

Rani Kapur also said that according to the will dated June 30, 2015, executed by her late husband Surinder Kapur, she is the sole beneficiary of his estate which makes her a majority shareholder of the Sona Group, including the auto components firm.

Also read: Who is wife of Sunjay Kapur, late Sona Comstar chairman?

However, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) refuted this claim and said in a regulatory filing that since 2019, she has not been a shareholder of the company.

"In May 2019, the company received a declaration of significant beneficial ownership identifying Shri Sunjay Kapur as the sole beneficial owner of RK Family Trust, a significant shareholder of Aureus Investments Private Ltd (AIPL)," it noted.

As per the company’s AGM notice, they passed an ordinary resolution appointing Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Sachdev Kapur as a Non-Executive Director of the company.