Sunjay Kapur inheritance case: Delhi HC allows Priya Kapur to file asset details in sealed cover

The Delhi high court on Friday allowed Sunjay Kapur's wife, Priya Sachdev, to file the late businessman's list of assets in a sealed cover. Priya Sachdev and Karisma Kapoor's children are embroiled in a legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's estate.

The court's direction came in the partition case filed by Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur over their father’s estate.

The counsels for both Priya Kapur and Karisma Kapoor's children assured the court that the contents would not be leaked to the media.

The court has directed Priya Kapur to share a copy of the will with Rani Kapur, the mother of late Sunjay Kapur. The order also said that the will be placed in the custody of the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court to ensure confidentiality and secure handling.