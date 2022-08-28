Highlights: Peak level of noise during Noida twin towers demolition at 101.2 decibels

Noida Twin Tower Demolition Sunday: The Supertech's illegal Twin Towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida - were demolished. The 100-metre-tall structures were reduced to dust within seconds.

According to the demolition firm Edifice Engineering, over 3,500 kg of explosives were used to raze the twin towers. Over 5,000 people from Emerald Court and ATS Village societies were evacuated as the impact of the demolition was likely to be maximum in and around these areas.