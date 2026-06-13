Supreme Court allows CBSE time to form policy on result delay in West Asia due to conflict

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) time to come out with a policy concerning private students in West Asia whose results could not be declared due to the prevailing conflict in the region. The court was hearing a petition filed by a private candidate, Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, seeking declaration of results in the Class 12 improvement examination, which was suspended due to the war. (PTI (Representative))

Appearing before a bench of justices AG Masih and Vijay Bishnoi, solicitor general Tushar Mehta representing CBSE said the matter relates to a “wider” issue on which the Centre is actively considering to lay down a policy for all affected students in West Asia.

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The court was hearing a petition filed by a private candidate, Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, seeking declaration of results in the Class 12 improvement examination, which was suspended due to the war. Mehta said, “This is a wider issue. The government is considering bringing a policy for such students.” He urged to post the matter on June 22. The court allowed CBSE time and posted the matter for further hearing on June 22.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday told a Delhi court that they would write to the National Testing Agency to debar Yash Yadav, one of the key accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case, from appearing for the re-examination on June 21.

Special judge Gaurav Rao of Rouse Avenue courts deferred hearing on Yadav’s bail plea to June 16 observing that the request is premature as he is yet to receive his admit card. Special public prosecutor Neetu Singh told the court, “The agency is awaiting for Yadav to get his admit card on June 15... we will consider writing a detailed communication to NTA to debar him from appearing for the exam in view of his criminal conduct and crucial role in the paper leak.”