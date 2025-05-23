Supreme Court ‘Chief Justice-centric’, must change: Justice Abhay Oka in farewell message

Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, for whom Friday marked the last day as a Supreme Court judge, has said that the apex court is currently a “chief justice-centric court” and that needs to be changed. Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka during the farewell function organised for him by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).(YouTube/SupremeCourtBarAssociation)

Justice Oka, who was addressing the farewell function organised for him by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), said that the top court has judges from different parts of the country and that should be reflected.

"Supreme Court is a chief justice-centric court and it needs to change. Supreme Court has about 34 judges from different parts of the country and that should be reflected," he said, according to Bar and Bench.

Justice Oka also expressed confidence that the change would be reflected under the tenure of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai.

“I'm sure you will see that change with the new CJI,” he said, according to Live Law.

Also Read | Supreme Court judge Oka returns a day after losing mother, delivers 11 verdicts on last day

Justice Oka, the third senior-most judge, also said that the Supreme Court is one court which can uphold constitutional liberties and the dream of the Constitution framers.

"I believe that this is the one court (Supreme Court) which can uphold the constitutional liberties, and that this has been my humble endeavor, and I am sure that the collective efforts will be made, this court will continue to uphold liberty, because that was the dream of the framers of the Constitution, and it was my honest endeavor to do that," PTI news agency quoted him.

Also Read | Lawyers are officers of the court, not mere mouthpieces for clients: Justice Oka

CJI Gavai also lauded Justice Oka and praised his tireless work ethic, even in the face of a personal tragedy.

"Just two days ago, he lost his mother. He travelled overnight to attend her funeral, returned, and still managed to deliver 11 judgments the next day," the CJI said.

Born on May 25, 1960, Justice Oka started his career in 1985 after joining the chambers of VP Tipnis, a former Judge of the Bombay high court. He served over two decades in judiciary, including as a judge of the Bombay high court, Chief Justice of the Karnataka high court following which he was elevated to the Supreme Court August 31, 2021.