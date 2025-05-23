Supreme Court judge Oka returns a day after losing mother, delivers 11 verdicts on last day

Supreme Court judge Justice AS Oka delivered a total of 11 verdicts on his last working day on Friday. The judgments also came a day after he lost his mother. Supreme court judge Justice Oka after delivering 11 verdicts on his retirement day,. (Screengrab/Supreme Court of India)

Bar and Bench reported that Justice Oka is set to retire on Saturday (May 24). Ahead of this, the Supreme Court judge flew out to Mumbai to attend his mother's last rites.

On Friday, Justice Oka delivered 11 verdicts as part of his usual Bench before proceeding to the ceremonial bench along with Chief Justice BR Gavai.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court judge received his felicitation by the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCOARA), where he stated that he does not agree with the tradition of not working on the last day.

“I don’t approve [of] one tradition which is followed in the Supreme Court that [the] retiring judge should not work on the last day. It will take some time for us to get rid of that tradition but at least I have one satisfaction that [on the] last day, I will be sitting in a regular bench and pronouncing some judgments,” he was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.

He added that he hates the word "retirement" and had decided to hear as many matters as possible since January 2025.

Who is Justice AS Oka?

Born on May 25, 1960, Justice Oka started his career in 1985 after joining the chambers of VP Tipnis, a former Judge of the Bombay High Court. The University of Bombay graduate was elevated to Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court in 2003 and later elevated to a permanent judge in 2005.

After his tenure at the Bombay High Court, Justice Oka was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court in 2019, where he stayed until he was elevated to the Supreme Court of India in 2021.