Supreme Court condemns Pahalgam terror attack, observes 2-minute silence

New Delhi: The Full Court of the Supreme Court on Wednesday condemned terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and observed two minutes of silence before beginning court proceedings after lunch as a mark of respect for those killed on Tuesday. Supreme Court lawyers on Wednesday observe a moment of silence for the lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack. (PTI)

“This diabolical act of mindless violence has shaken the conscience of all and is a stark reminder of the brutality and inhumanity that terrorism unleashes. The attack on tourists, who were merely enjoying the natural beauty of the Crown Jewel of India, i.e. Kashmir, is undoubtedly an affront to the values of humanity and the sanctity of life and this court strongly condemns the same,” the resolution adopted by the Full Court, comprising all judges of the Supreme Court, said.

At 2 pm, when the courts re-assembled after lunch, a ‘two-minute’ silence was observed by judges and the Supreme Court registry staff. “The Supreme Court of India pays its respectful tribute to the innocent lives snuffed out brutally and prematurely while also expressing its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” the resolution said.

Also Read: Heart-wrenching video: Pahalgam victims’ families break down before Amit Shah

“The nation stands with the victims and their families in this hour of indescribable grief,” the Full Court said.

The Supreme Court Bar Association and the Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association issued separate statements condemning the terror attacks.

At least 26 people were killed and 15 were injured, when suspected militants opened fire on tourists at Baisaran, a meadow in Pahalgam area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district accessible only by foot or ponies. Pakistan-based terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, the Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the attack.