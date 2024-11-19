Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case

ByHT News Desk
Nov 19, 2024 12:01 PM IST

Siddique's anticipatory bail: The Supreme Court granted bail to the Malayalam actor in a rape case against him based on allegations levelled by a young actor.

Siddique's anticipatory bail: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in a case of alleged sexual assault registered against him in a 2016 incident by an actress.

Malayalam actor Siddique. (PTI Photo)
Malayalam actor Siddique. (PTI Photo)

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma said the veteran actor will have to deposit his passport and cooperate with the investigating officer in the probe.

The complaint was a fallout of the Justice Hema Commission report which detailed out the sexual harassment and discrimination faced by women actors in Malayalam cinema.

The Supreme Court noted that the complaint in the case was filed in August, eight years after the alleged incident took place in 2016.

On September 30, the court granted Siddique interim protection from arrest in the case.

Kerala Police has alleged a lack of cooperation on the part of Siddique in the investigation.

In its status report, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kerala Police has alleged that the veteran actor is hindering the investigation and has destroyed electronic devices besides deleting his social media accounts.

On September 24, the Kerala high court rejected Siddique's anticipatory bail plea in the rape case, saying in view of the seriousness of the accusations, his custodial interrogation was inevitable for a proper investigation of the crime.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //