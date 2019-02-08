Supreme Court not to put on hold 10% EWS quota
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued a notice to the Centre the petition questioning validity of a Constitutional amendment that enabled quota.india Updated: Feb 08, 2019 23:14 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday once again refused to put on hold the Centre’s order granting a 10% quota in government jobs and college seats to candidates from economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category.
