 Supreme Court not to put on hold 10% EWS quota
Supreme Court not to put on hold 10% EWS quota

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued a notice to the Centre the petition questioning validity of a Constitutional amendment that enabled quota.

Updated: Feb 08, 2019 23:14 IST
New Delhi
Supreme Court refuses to put on hold 10% EWS quota. (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court on Friday once again refused to put on hold the Centre’s order granting a 10% quota in government jobs and college seats to candidates from economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued a notice to the Centre the petition questioning validity of a Constitutional amendment that enabled quota.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 23:14 IST

