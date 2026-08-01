Supreme Court orders DNA tests for Indians killed while serving Russian army

The Supreme Court on Friday mandated DNA testing of the mortal remains of 20 Indians that have to be brought back from Russia where they died as part of the Russian Army in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The Supreme Court directed DNA testing of the remains of Indians killed while serving with the Russian Army. (PTI)

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Directing the Centre to arrange for such a testing prior to repatriating the bodies to India, the court ordered the ministry of external affairs (MEA) to appoint a nodal officer to help aggrieved family members to file compensation claims with the Russian authorities.

Centre updates court on deaths and missing Indians

The order was passed after the Centre informed the court that among the 80 Indians who reportedly joined the Russian Army and are stated to be either dead or missing, 51 deaths have been confirmed. Of these, the bodies of 29 were brought back while 2 were locally cremated in Russia. There are 20 dead bodies yet to be returned.

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{{^usCountry}} As regards those who are missing, the Centre pointed out that five have been confirmed to be missing by the Russian side while the whereabouts of 24 others are yet to be traced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As regards those who are missing, the Centre pointed out that five have been confirmed to be missing by the Russian side while the whereabouts of 24 others are yet to be traced. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: India pursuing release of about 24 nationals serving in Russian Army, MEA says

DNA testing to confirm identities

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said, “In the event of casualty, MEA will arrange DNA test of the mortal remains with that of family members for identification of dead body and on doing such exercise of DNA test, the body shall be handed over to the family members.”

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The order of the court became necessary as some of the petitioners expressed concerns that their demands for a DNA probe are not being met. The lawyer representing them told the court that coffins are being sent containing flesh and bones.

The Centre disputed these claims stating that the lawyer is “misleading” the court and stated that the Indian Embassy at Moscow has even entertained requests for DNA examination by families and the same was facilitated by the Russian authorities.

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Conflict conditions hamper recovery of bodies

It added that the Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation informed the Indian Ambassador that since the bodies are in the conflict area, which remains under constant drone attacks and explosions, locating the mortal remains of deceased soldiers continues to remain “extremely difficult”.

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Out of the approximately 219 Indian nationals who reportedly joined the Russian Armed Forces, 139 have been prematurely discharged from the contracts executed by them with the Russian Army. Of the remaining 80, the Centre stated that 51 have died are 29 are yet to be traced out.

To facilitate filing of compensation claims, the court directed the legal services authority in the concerned states to provide free legal aid for filing compensation claims and with regard to supply of DNA samples for matching.