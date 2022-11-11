Supreme Court pulls up Centre over delay in filing affidavit on Ram Setu

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Union government over “dragging its feet” from taking a stand on according the ‘national monument’ status to Ram Setu after the Centre sought more time to submit its affidavit in the matter.

“Why are you dragging your feet from taking a stand? Why don’t you file your affidavit finally?” a bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, asked the counsel representing the Centre.

The bench, which also comprised justices Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala, was hearing a petition by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, demanding the protected ‘national monument’ status for Ram Setu, also know as Adam’s Bridge.

In August, the court had given the Union government eight weeks to submit its affidavit and clarify its stand.

However, on Thursday, the Centre’s lawyer pleaded for some more time. The lawyer said that the affidavit is almost ready but it needs to be vetted by the ministry concerned. The court was also informed that solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who leads the matter on behalf of the Centre, was not available.

Swamy, on his part, complained against the delay in the matter, adding the Centre’s response on his plea only is a matter of ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

“Eight years have gone by in this and what is there to delay? Only whether or not national heritage status can be given,” he said.

The court then gave the government four weeks finally to file its response, and Swamy was given another two weeks to submit his rejoinder to the Centre’s affidavit. The case, the bench said, will come up after six weeks.

Ram Setu is a chain of limestone shoals connecting Rameswaram off the South East Coast of Tamil Nadu to Mannar Island, north west coast of Sri Lanka. As per Hindu mythology and references in the Ramayana, the bridge was created by Lord Ram’s army while he was marching towards Lanka to rescue his wife Sita, held captive by Ravana. The Ram Setu is 48 km (30 long and separates the Gulf of Mannar (southwest) from the Palk Strait (northeast).