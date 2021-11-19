Home / India News / Supreme Court pulls up Gujarat government over Covid-19
Supreme Court pulls up Gujarat government over Covid-19 (Amal KS/HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 04:20 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Gujarat government for being “insensitive to the suffering” of families of the those who died from Covid-19, making them run around for the compensation of 50,000.

The court was considering an application filed by a Gujarat-based lawyer Amit Panchal against an October 29 notification by the Gujarat Health and Family Welfare department requiring beneficiaries to move a representation before a committee that will issue documents certifying Covid-19 deaths.

The bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said, “After going through the October 29 order constituting the ‘Covid-19 Death Ascertaining Committee,it appears an attempt is being made to overreach our order.” The bench was referring to its October 4 judgment.

“Government should not be so insensitive to understand the suffering of persons who have already suffered a lot,” the bench added. Over 10,000 people have died of Covid-19

in the state till date. Solicitor General

Tushar Mehta, appearing for the

state government assured that cor-

rective steps will be taken by the next

date. The bench posted the matter

for next hearing on November 22.

