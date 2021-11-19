Supreme Court pulls up Gujarat government over Covid-19

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Gujarat government for being “insensitive to the suffering” of families of the those who died from Covid-19, making them run around for the compensation of ₹50,000.

The court was considering an application filed by a Gujarat-based lawyer Amit Panchal against an October 29 notification by the Gujarat Health and Family Welfare department requiring beneficiaries to move a representation before a committee that will issue documents certifying Covid-19 deaths.

The bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said, “After going through the October 29 order constituting the ‘Covid-19 Death Ascertaining Committee,it appears an attempt is being made to overreach our order.” The bench was referring to its October 4 judgment.

“Government should not be so insensitive to understand the suffering of persons who have already suffered a lot,” the bench added. Over 10,000 people have died of Covid-19

in the state till date. Solicitor General

Tushar Mehta, appearing for the

state government assured that cor-

rective steps will be taken by the next

date. The bench posted the matter

for next hearing on November 22.