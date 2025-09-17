Supreme Court pulls up states over vacant pollution control board posts, gives 'deadline'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the governments of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab for failing to fill critical vacancies in their State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs). SC also asked the Commission for Air Quality Management to file a detailed report outlining the preventive and remedial steps taken to address air pollution.(HT Photo)

The top court gave them a six-month deadline to fill long-pending posts, including crucial technical and scientific positions, in their respective State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs).

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran pointed out that prolonged inactivity is eroding environmental governance in these states at a crucial moment. It also passed similar directions to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Pollution Control Boards play a pivotal role in monitoring air and water quality, granting clearances, and taking action against violators.

SC seeks detailed report on air pollution

In a related development, the bench also turned its attention to the air pollution crisis in northern India, particularly the Delhi-NCR region, which faces severe smog each winter.

The court asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to file a detailed report in three weeks, outlining the preventive and remedial steps taken to address air pollution.

On Tuesday, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav presided over a high-level meeting in the national capital involving officials of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi Government, NCR states, and other agencies to discuss steps for combating air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The meeting also deliberated on major actions, such as the commissioning and monitoring of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Stations, installation of Air Pollution Control Devices, and creation of an Integrated Waste Management Plan for waste collection and disposal.

One of the major focuses was green Delhi-NCR through large-scale plantations under the campaign "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", to be implemented in mission mode, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality hovered in the 'Moderate' category on Tuesday, according to the bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Among the prominent stations, Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI of 200, falling into the 'Poor' category.