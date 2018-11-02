Supreme Court quashes pleas against instant talaq ordinance

The Supreme Court on Friday showed no inclination to entertain a batch of petitions questioning the constitutional validity of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018, which imposes a maximum sentence of three years on a Muslim man who pronounces instant triple talaq.

A bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it would not interfere with the ordinance even though the petitioners “may have a point” in the case.

The bench suggested that the petitioners wait for Parliament’s winter session to see whether the ordinance is placed before the House or not.

“Winter session of Parliament is coming. Wait for it, instead of lodging a piecemeal challenge to it,” the CJI told the counsel for the petitioners.

The petitioners asked the court to strike down the ordinance as it violated Articles 14, 15, 21 and 123 of the Constitution.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 23:49 IST