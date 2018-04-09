 Supreme Court reserves judgment in plea on case allotment | india news | Hindustan Times
Supreme Court reserves judgment in plea on case allotment

A bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra heard petitioner Ashok Pande – a Lucknow-based resident – and said appropriate orders will be passed on his plea.

Apr 09, 2018 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a petition praying for framing of rules to constitute benches and allotting cases to different benches in the top court and high courts.

“Ok. We will pass orders,” the bench told Pande’s advocate after hearing him briefly.

Pande’s petition, which was filed pursuant to the press conference by the four Supreme Court judges, also prays that Constitution Benches constituted by SC should comprise the five senior-most judges. He has asked for specialised benches to deal with PILs, tax, criminal, land and service matters. Pande made Allahabad high court a respondent in the case and wants a similar direction to the HC.

