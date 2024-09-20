Menu Explore
Supreme Court takes cognizance of ‘objectionable’ remarks of Karnataka HC judge against woman lawyer

ByHT News Desk
Sep 20, 2024 11:46 AM IST

The Supreme Court sought a report from the Karnataka high court on the comments of the judge.

The Supreme Court on Friday, September 20, took suo motu cognizance of alleged controversial and objectionable comments made by a Karnataka high court judge against a woman lawyer during court proceedings.

Karnataka high court
Karnataka high court

A five-judge bench comprising senior judges, including Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, assembled in the morning to take cognizance of the comments made by Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda of the high court during judicial proceedings.

The bench sought a report from the high court on the comments of the judge, news agency PTI reported.

"Attention has been drawn to media reports to the comments made by Justice...of Karnataka High Court during the court proceedings. We request the Karnataka High Court to submit report after seeking instructions from the Chief Justice of the high court," the CJI said.

"We may lay down some basic guidelines," the bench, which also comprised Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy, said.

CJI Chandrachud said this exercise of filing a report maybe carried out in next two days and the report be filed with the secretary general of the Supreme Court.The plea is now fixed for hearing on Wednesday.

What did Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda say?

In a viral video of the court proceedings, Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda was seen reprimanding a woman lawyer on Thursday and reportedly made some objectionable comments.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising took to 'X' to urge the CJI Chandrachud to take suo motu judicial note of the comments.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
