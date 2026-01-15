Supreme Court to deliver verdict on allowing dignified death for Delhi man in coma for 13 years

For the past 13 years, 32-year-old Harish Rana’s life has remained at a standstill. The Delhi resident has been in a permanent vegetative state since 2013 and survives through medical tubes that help him breathe and receive nutrition. After years of emotional and financial strain, his parents have once again approached the Supreme Court, asking for permission to withdraw life support so their son can be allowed a dignified death. The case could set a precedent for passive euthanasia in India. (AFP Photo/Representative Image)

Top court to decide The Supreme Court is set to decide whether Harish’s life-sustaining treatment should continue or be withdrawn. If the court allows passive euthanasia, it would become the first known instance of a court formally ordering such a step in India since the practice was legalised in 2018. The case has reopened a national debate on the right to die with dignity.

How the tragedy unfolded Harish was a civil engineering student at Chandigarh University when he met with a life-altering accident on August 20, 2013. He fell from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation on Raksha Bandhan, suffering severe head injuries that left him completely disabled. Doctors confirmed he could neither move nor respond, and his condition has remained unchanged since, India Today reported.

Since the accident, Harish has been admitted to AIIMS, where his parents have spent years by his bedside. With mounting medical expenses and no improvement in their son’s health, the family sold their Delhi home and shifted to Ghaziabad. Despite having two other children, their lives have revolved around caring for Harish.

The legal battle for euthanasia Harish’s parents first sought permission for passive euthanasia from the Delhi High Court in 2024, but the plea was rejected. The court ruled that withdrawing feeding tubes would amount to active euthanasia, which is illegal in India. The Supreme Court also turned down their appeal later that year, noting Harish was not fully dependent on machines.

