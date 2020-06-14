e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Supreme Court to hear Vinod Dua’s plea against sedition case

Supreme Court to hear Vinod Dua’s plea against sedition case

Besides seeking the quashing of FIR, Dua has also asked the top court to issue a direction that FIRs against mediapersons with at least 10 years’ of experience should not be registered unless cleared by a committee constituted by every state government.

india Updated: Jun 14, 2020 07:02 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The FIR is regarding a video uploaded by Dua on March 30 on the online video streaming platform, YouTube, which criticises the union government for its implementation of the national lockdown.
The FIR is regarding a video uploaded by Dua on March 30 on the online video streaming platform, YouTube, which criticises the union government for its implementation of the national lockdown.(Raj K Raj/HT File Photo )
         

The Supreme Court will hold a special sitting on Sunday to hear a petition filed by journalist Vinod Dua who has approached the apex court seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Himachal Pradesh Police. The FIR is regarding a video uploaded by Dua on March 30 on the online video streaming platform, YouTube, which criticises the union government for its implementation of the national lockdown.

Besides seeking the quashing of FIR, Dua has also asked the top court to issue a direction that FIRs against mediapersons with at least 10 years’ of experience should not be registered unless cleared by a committee constituted by every state government comprising the Chief Justice of the concerned High Court or a judge designated by him, the leader of the opposition and the home minister of the state.

“State governments who do not find a particular telecast to be in sync with their political ideologies register FIRs against persons of the media to harass and intimidate them so that they succumb to the line of the state or else face the music,” the petition stated.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
LIVE: China reports 57 new Covid-19 cases
LIVE: China reports 57 new Covid-19 cases
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
ICMR norms a ‘roadblock’ in bumping up Covid-19 tests: Delhi govt
ICMR norms a ‘roadblock’ in bumping up Covid-19 tests: Delhi govt
Studies reveal impact of Sars-CoV-2 virus on all levels of nervous system
Studies reveal impact of Sars-CoV-2 virus on all levels of nervous system
Masks can reduce Covid-19 growth rate by 40%: Study
Masks can reduce Covid-19 growth rate by 40%: Study
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In