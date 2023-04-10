Home / India News / Agnipath scheme valid, not arbitrary, says Supreme Court

Agnipath scheme valid, not arbitrary, says Supreme Court

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2023 12:26 PM IST

Supreme Court said public interests outweigh other considerations upholding the validity of the Agnipath scheme.

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the validity of the Centre's Agnipath scheme, rejecting two appeals and said the scheme is not arbitrary. Public interests outweigh other considerations, the Supreme Court said. The Supreme Court said candidates selected in the defence recruitment process before the introduction of the Agnipath scheme do not have a vested right to appointment.

The Supreme Court upheld the validity of the Agnipath scheme in Army recruitment.
The Supreme Court upheld the validity of the Agnipath scheme in Army recruitment.

The Delhi high court in February upheld the validity of the Agnipath scheme against which two petitions were submitted to the Apex Court. The Delhi high court, in its order, said the Agnipath scheme was formulated in the national interest and to ensure that the armed forces are better equipped.

"Sorry, we would not like to interfere with the high court verdict. The high court had dealt with all the aspects", it said, while dismissing separate pleas filed by Gopal Krishan and advocate ML Sharma against the high court verdict.

The bench, however, posted a third fresh plea related to recruitment in the Indian Air Force (IAF) prior to the launch of the Agnipath scheme for hearing on April 17.

It asked the Centre to file its response to the third plea related to recruitment in the IAF.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
supreme court agnipath scheme
supreme court agnipath scheme
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out