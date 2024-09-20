Supreme Court Youtube channel likely hacked to promote cryptocurrency videos

The Supreme Court's YouTube channel has likely been hacked and is showing videos promoting cryptocurrency developed by a US-based company called Ripple Labs. HT Image

Apart from several videos on cryptocurrency, they are also live with a blank video titled "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION".

The apex court uses the channel primarily to live stream hearings of cases involving public interest, following a pathbreaking verdict in 2018 in the matter.

Official sources told Bar & Bench that Supreme Court authorities were looking into resolving the matter soon.

(More inputs awaited)