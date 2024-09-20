Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Supreme Court Youtube channel likely hacked to promote cryptocurrency videos

ByHT News Desk
Sep 20, 2024 12:18 PM IST

The Supreme Court's youtube channel which livestreams cases for the public has likely been hacked and is showing videos for a US based cryptocurrency firm

The Supreme Court's YouTube channel has likely been hacked and is showing videos promoting cryptocurrency developed by a US-based company called Ripple Labs.

HT Image
HT Image

Apart from several videos on cryptocurrency, they are also live with a blank video titled "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION".

The apex court uses the channel primarily to live stream hearings of cases involving public interest, following a pathbreaking verdict in 2018 in the matter.

Official sources told Bar & Bench that Supreme Court authorities were looking into resolving the matter soon.

(More inputs awaited)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On