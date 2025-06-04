Supriya Sule's ‘copy’ dig at Pakistan delegations as Bilawal Bhutto team arrives in US; lauds PM Modi's move

Supriya Sule of the NCP (SCP) on Wednesday reacted to Pakistan sending its own delegations to the United States after India sent teams around the world to expose Islamabad’s role in cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir after April 22 attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Group-7 all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule meets with Karim Darwish, Head of Committee on Foreign Affairs of Egypt and other members of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs at the House of Representatives on Operation Sindoor global outreach, at the Senate in Cairo on Monday.(ANI)

Supriya Sule said Pakistan's copying of India’s initiative after Operation Sindoor suggests that New Delhi was successful in its mission.

"If someone has copied, it means our initiative has been successful. They would have thought that this initiative within Operation Sindoor, which PM Modi and the MEA took, is good and successful; they copied it," ANI quoted Sule as saying.

India has sent seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals as part of its diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Supriya Sule is leading one of those seven delegations of various parliamentarians that were sent out by the government to put India’s side of the story in the conflict with Pakistan in front of the world.

Pakistan sends out delegations

Taking a cue from India, Pakistan on Monday dispatched delegations for a diplomatic outreach to other countries like the US and UK in a bid to seek support following the damages to its airbases and terror targets last month under 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by Indian armed forces in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan on Monday unveiled the details of its global diplomatic push, which it says also seeks to 'highlight the importance of dialogue to tackle problems between the two countries'.

Pakistan's diplomatic outreach, which comes days after India dispatched delegations to several countries for an anti-terror drive, comprises two teams marching towards different directions to garner support for the country, as per a Foreign Office statement cited in a PTI news agency report.

The Pakistani foreign office said that a high-level multi-party delegation of Pakistan would visit New York, Washington DC, London and Brussels from 2 June 2025." The nine-member delegation is led by the Pakistan People’s Party chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The second delegation, led by Syed Tariq Fatemi, the special assistant to the Prime Minister, was slated to visit Moscow from June 2.