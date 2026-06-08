Suraj Hegde, AICC functionary and Karnataka leader, dies of cardiac arrest at 55

AICC secretary and Karnataka government's Guarantee Committee vice chairman Suraj Hegde died late last night, party sources said on Monday. Suraj Hegde reportedly died at a private hospital here due to cardiac arrest. (X/RahulGandhi)

He was aged about 55 years and died at a private hospital here due to cardiac arrest, sources said.

Hegde, who was the former in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, was the grandson of former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar condoled the death of Hegde.

"I am deeply shocked to learn of the sudden demise of my dear colleague Suraj Hegde, who served as AICC functionary, KPCC Vice-President, and Vice-Chairman of the State Guarantee Committee," Shivakumar posted on 'X'.