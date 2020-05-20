Surat’s diamond industry starts operations with reduced workforce

india

Updated: May 20, 2020 09:50 IST

After government gave relaxation for opening the industries while taking necessary precautions during the fourth phase of lockdown, the diamond industry in the city opened on Tuesday.

However, the industries are operating with a reduced workforce. Nilesh Bodke, who is associated with the diamond industry said that this sector is resilient and will overcome the impact of Covid-19 lockdown in 2-3 months.

“The diamond market opened today, after the announcement of the state government, but it will take at least 2-3 months for the industry to start its functions normally. Majority of the labourers who work in these industries have returned back to their villages and will not come back in the near future. On the other hand, the monsoon season is about to start and these labourers will most probably return after ploughing their land in the villages,” Bodke told ANI.

“The market in Mumbai has not started operating yet, which makes it difficult for the industry in Surat to function. There are no options to export or import the diamonds and hence the industry cannot function normally in the given scenario,” he added.

However, Bodke expressed hope that the situation would improve gradually.

“The situation will improve in the future. The workers in the diamond industry are very hard-working and do not shy away from putting more than 12 hours if required,” he said.