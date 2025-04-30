Surat teacher who went missing with her 11-yr-old student arrested for kidnapping

AHMEDABAD: A 23-year-old school teacher who had been missing since April 25 along with her 11-year-old student has been arrested from a bus near Shamalaji in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, police said on Wednesday. Police reviewed CCTV footage from the residential complex, which showed the teacher and student leaving together (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The teacher, who worked at a government primary school, had been giving private tuitions to the student for the last three years.

Alok Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone-1, Surat, said the teacher has been arrested on charges of kidnapping the boy. The child has been handed over to its family.

Her motives are still unclear. Police suggested she did not intend to hurt the child.

The case came to light when two families from the same residential complex in Surat reported the teacher and the student missing.

The 11-year-old boy’s school was shut for 10 days but he had been attending the tuition classes.On April 25, he went out to play and did not return home, prompting his family to search for him. Simultaneously, the teacher’s family reported their 23-year-old daughter missing.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the residential complex, which showed the teacher and student leaving together. Additional footage from a railway station confirmed their presence.

“After the teacher switched off her phone, we tracked their movements by forming different teams. They traveled by auto-rickshaws and buses to Delhi, Vrindavan, and other locations,” the DCP said.

“We located them in Banaskantha. The accused and the victim had a romantic affair, and the accused wanted to stay with him but was uncertain of further plans.”

The police have charged the teacher with kidnapping under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 137(2).