Surat woman to travel 10,000 km on truck to provide essentials to needy on R-Day
To promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Bharat' (Strong Women, Strong India), a woman from Surat district will commence a truck drive on Republic Day, covering a journey of 10,000 km to provide essential commodities to the needy.
Durriya Mustafa Tapia, the founder of Movers Charity Trust, will drive a truck, covering 13 states in 35 days across the country including 4,500 underprivileged villages.
"I will drive the truck completing a journey of 10,000 km by covering 13 states including 4,500 underprivileged villages," Tapia told ANI.
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Tapia's Trust provided food to over 2,500 people in Surat and now it is planning to expand the initiative nationwide.
"Our trust provided food to 2,500 to 3,000 people in Surat amid the pandemic. I feel that we should expand this initiative nationwide and provide food, reusable mask, sanitary pads, dustbins, and sanitizers to the needy," she said.
Under Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Bharat, the central government is focusing on women empowerment. Several initiatives like 'Beti Padhao Beti Bachao' to better education facilities for women are being undertaken by the government.
