Surgical strike alone won’t do: Shiv Sena on Pulwama terror attack

Carrying out surgical strike only will not yield results and the time has come that attacks have to be deep inside Pakistan, including in Lahore and Islamabad, the Shiv Sena told the central government at an all-party meeting on Saturday following the Pulwama terror attack.

After attending the all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Shiv Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut told reporters the Narendra Modi dispensation should do what former prime minister Indira Gandhi had done.

“Surgical strike alone will not do, now the strikes have to be deep inside till Lahore and Islamabad. The Modi government has to do what the Indira Gandhi government had done,” Raut said.

India had won the 1971 war against Pakistan under the leadership of Indira Gandhi.

India had carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the border with Pakistan in 2016 in response to a terrorist attack on an Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

At the meeting Saturday, political parties put up a united face as they underlined India’s determination to fight terrorism following the Pulwama terror attack and expressed their solidarity with security forces in defending the country’s unity and integrity.

The meeting, attended by senior leaders of all major parties, passed a resolution condemning the terror attack and the support being given to it from across the border. Members of the opposition extended support to the government in tackling the challenge.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the most lethal attacks targeting the security forces in Kashmir. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the terror strike.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 21:23 IST