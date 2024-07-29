Jaipur, Rajasthan government will survey the obstructions and encroachments in the entire flow area of the Ramgarh Dam through remote sensing and drones, Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat said in the Assembly on Monday. Survey of obstructions, encroachments in Ramgarh Dam flow is underway: Rajasthan Water Minister

He said that in compliance with the High Court's direction, the state government has constituted a district-level committee under the chairmanship of Jaipur District Collector for continuous monitoring and supervision in the flow area and catchment area of the Ramgarh Dam.

The action of marking and removing obstructions and encroachments in the dam's catchment area is being done continuously by this committee as per the rules, he said.

Rawat said, "In the current situation of the entire flow area, the obstructions and encroachments will be surveyed through remote sensing and drones."

The minister was responding to BJP's Kalicharan Saraf, who had called an attention motion during the Zero Hour regarding the situation arising due to resorts, farmhouses, permanent constructions etc., built by influential people in the flow area of the Ramgarh Dam.

The minister informed that the water flow area of this dam is 3,610.80 hectares as per the revenue records, of which 2,679.88 hectares are under the jurisdiction of the Revenue Department and 930.92 hectares are under the jurisdiction of the Jaipur Development Authority. Apart from this, water also flows through private land in many places.

Rawat informed that many efforts have been made so far to remove encroachments in the flow and catchment area of Ramgarh Dam. To date, obstructions and encroachments have been identified and removed on 323.30 hectares of land. This action will continue in future as well. As per the instructions of the High Court, cuts of more than 2 meters height have been demolished, and their height has been limited to two meters.

