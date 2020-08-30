Sushant Singh Rajput case: Here are the 14 people facing probe

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 13:14 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned a number of people in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI took over the case after a recommendation from the Bihar government on request from Rajput’s family.

In the 78 days since he passed away (since June 14), the CBI has narrowed down its probe and is now focussing on 14 people.

Riya Chakraborty

She was Rajput’s girlfriend, and is the prime suspect. Chakraborty had left the actor’s house on June 8, a few days before his death. Rajput’s family has accused her of siphoning off money from his account, and harassing him mentally. Rajput’s father has accused Chakraborty of abetting his suicide.

Showik Chakraborty

He is the brother of Riya Chakraborty and was the director in two of the companies floated by Rajput. The actor’s family claims these companies were used to siphon off Rajput’s money.

Siddharth Pithani

Pithani was Rajput’s close friend and his flat-mate. He was present in the house on June 14, when Sushant was found dead. He has told the CBI that Rajput an Chakraborty had a fight before she left the house on June 8.

Neeraj Singh

He used to work as a cook at Rajput’s house in Mumbai. He was also present on the day the actor was found dead. The CBI is questioning him.

Keshav

He was Rajput’s domestic help. He was also present at Rajput’s house on June 14, and gave him banana, juice and coconut water for breakfast (according to what he has told the CBI).

Deepesh Sawant

Sawant was Rajput’s housekeeping manager and used to stay with him. He was among the people who first spotted Rajput’s body.

Samuel Miranda

He was Rajput’s former housekeeping manager. He was appointed by Riya Chakraborty in May last year. He used to manage all the household expenses. Rajput’s family claims Miranda helped Chakraborty in this entire plan.

Mahesh Shetty

Common friend of Chakraborty and Rajput. It has been reported that the later actor had called Shetty the night before he died, but they couldn’t speak. The CBI and other agencies involved in the probe are questioning Shetty to know about the relationship between Chakraborty and Rajput.

Sandeep Singh

He claims to be a close friend of Rajput. He wasn’t in touch with the late actor after September 2019, but Rajput’s family doesn’t trust him.

Surjeet Singh Rathore

He is a member of the Karni Sena and has linked Rajput’s death with Dubai.

Jaya Saha

She worked as talen manager for Rajput. Her name was revealed after a link with drugs came to fore in the probe in Rajput’s death. Saha has been accused of giving drugs to Rajput. The investigators have said that Chakraborty spoke to Saha twice on phone on June 14 and five times on June 15.

Gaurav Arya

He has also been linked to the drugs angle. Investigators believe he used to supply drugs to Chakraborty.

Indrajeet Chakraborty

He is the father of Riya Chakraborty. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent summons to him in connection with the probe into missing Rs 15 crore from Rajput’s account.

Rajat Mewati

He was Rajput’s former accountant. He was fired after Riya came in Rajput’s contact. He has claimed that transparency in handling of Rajput’s fund ended after Chakraborty entered his life.