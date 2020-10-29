e-paper
Home / India News / Sushant Singh’s friend seeks CBI probe into Disha Salian’s death

Sushant Singh’s friend seeks CBI probe into Disha Salian’s death

Salian, 28, died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:45 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput.(Pratham Gokhale / HT PHOTO)
         

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and gym partner Sunil Shukla on Thursday approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a CBI probe into the the actor’s former manager Disha Salian, who died in “suspicious circumstances”.



Six days later, on June 14, 34-year-old Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra home.

In the petition, Shukla claimed that both Salian and Rajput died in “suspicious circumstances” and that the Mumbai police has not considered several aspects while probing Salian’s death.

“The petitioner (Shukla) has documentary evidence to prove that Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput were in touch from March to April 2020,” the petition said.

It added that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is already probing the death of Rajput and hence even Salian’s death case should be handed over to the central probe agency.

