e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sushil Modi wades into a battle of probes between Bihar and Maharashtra in Sushant Singh case

Sushil Modi wades into a battle of probes between Bihar and Maharashtra in Sushant Singh case

Bihar deputy chief minister is the latest among top politicians to have expressed their lack of trust in Mumbai police’s probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

india Updated: Jul 31, 2020 17:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is escalating into a face-off between Maharashtra and Bihar.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is escalating into a face-off between Maharashtra and Bihar. (HT Photo)
         

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi has accused Mumbai police of obstructing a “fair probe” in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death being conducted by Bihar police. Modi’s questioning of Mumbai police comes amid growing calls for a CBI probe in the case and follows allegations by the actor’s family that the Mumbai police was more interested in framing big names in Bollywood.

“Mumbai police is putting obstruction in the way of a fair investigation by Bihar police in #Sushant death case. BJP feels that CBI should take over this case,” Bihar deputy chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted on Friday.

The differences over the ongoing probe in Sushant’s death is snowballing into a faceoff between the two states as Maharashtra government continues to back investigations by Mumbai police and has again rejected calls for a CBI probe.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case

“Mumbai police are investigating the matter. Police will investigate on the basis of evidence, we expect that the probe will be completed as soon as possible and the police will reach a conclusion,” said state water resources minister Jayant Patil on demand of CBI inquiry in the case.

The Bihar police team, which has alleged non-cooperation from Mumbai police in their parallel investigation into a case of abetment to suicide filed against actor Rhea Chakraborty, held a high-level meeting at Bihar DGP’s office in Patna on Friday.

Rhea was Sushant’s live-in partner and has been accused along with six of her kin of abetment to suicide, withdrawing crores from Sushant’s bank account and harassing him mentally, by Sushant’s family.

Sushant’s family had filed an FIR against Chakraborty in a Bihar police station a few days ago and has legally opposed attempts to transfer the case to Mumbai accusing the metropolis police of inaction and waylaying the probe into the 34-year old actor’s death by questioning film personalities and production houses, focusing on alleged nepotism as a possible cause of Sushant ending his own life in frustration.

They have also pointed out that the Mumbai police have not registered even an FIR in the matter since June 14, when Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai.

Several Bihar politicians including Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, his son Chirag Paswan, have expressed apprehensions about the probe being conducted by Mumbai police and demanded a CBI probe into Sushant’s death.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s death must be probed by CBI: Ram Vilas Paswan joins chorus

According to ANI, a letter petition has been filed in Patna High Court seeking the transfer of investigation into Rajput’s death from Bihar police to CBI. The petition came days after a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, dismissed a petition seeking a CBI inquiry into Rajput’s death.

tags
top news
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Delhi L-G rejects AAP’s move for hotels, weekly bazars under Unlock 3
Delhi L-G rejects AAP’s move for hotels, weekly bazars under Unlock 3
Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case
India extends ban on international flights till August 31
India extends ban on international flights till August 31
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s detention extended by 3 months under PSA
Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s detention extended by 3 months under PSA
Eight core industries’ record negative growth, output shrinks by 15 per cent in June
Eight core industries’ record negative growth, output shrinks by 15 per cent in June
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In