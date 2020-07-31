Sushant Singh Rajput’s death must be probed by CBI: Ram Vilas Paswan joins chorus

india

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday became the latest political leader to call for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Several political parties in Bihar, including Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have called for and supported demands for a CBI inquiry into the 34-year-old actor’s death last month.

The demand for a CBI probe has been mounting even as police departments of Maharashtra and Bihar are investigating the case.

Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra home minister and Congress leader, has rejected demands for a CBI probe into the actor’s death more than once, saying Mumbai Police are doing their job.

“There’s a confrontation between two states and no FIR has been registered yet in Maharashtra. Chirag had spoken to CM Thackeray that there should be CBI probe,” the Union consumer affairs minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Paswan was referring to the allegations and counter-allegations over the probe being carried out by police teams from Patna and Mumbai. Chirag Paswan is his son and the president of the LJP.

“All political leaders are demanding for it. It should be handed over to CBI,” Ram Vilas Paswan said.

According to ANI, a letter petition has been filed in Patna High Court seeking the transfer of investigation into Rajput’s death from Bihar police to CBI.

The petition came days after a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, dismissed a petition seeking a CBI inquiry into Rajput’s death.

The actor’s father, Krishna Kumar Singh, filed a complaint with Bihar police last week accusing his son’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, and six others, for the death. Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14.

Rajput’s father has levelled several allegations, including abetment to suicide and withdrawing crores of rupees from his son’s bank account and mental harassment, against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members.