Sushma Swaraj Live: External affairs minister to address the UN general assembly soon
Sushma Swaraj left on Friday an informal meeting of ministers of Saarc countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly after highlighting terrorism in her speech, with Pakistan seeing the exit as a snub.
7 PM IST
Papua New Guinea makes a formal address
6.45 PM IST
Latvia foreign minister speaking at General Debate
6.35 PM IST
Sushma Swaraj to speak at 7pm
6.25 PM IST
Sushma likely to bring up Security council membership
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will address the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday evening. She is expected to speak about terrorism, climate change, reforms in the security council and sustainable development goals.
Here are the live updates:
Rimbink Pato, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade for Papua New Guinea, speaking at General Debate of UN General Assembly.
Latvia foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics speaking at General Debate of UN General Assembly.
“UN must be capable of protecting the value of human rights,” says Rinkevics, refers to atrocities in Syria, against Rohingyas and Russia’s harassment of Tartars.
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will be addressing the United Nations General Assembly at 7 pm.
आज शाम 7.00 बजे : संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में भारत का सम्बोधन, #UNGA— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) September 29, 2018
Today at 7 PM : India is addressing the United Nations General Assembly. #UNGA
Sushma likely to bring up Security council membership
Sushma is expected to touch upon the issue of much-needed reforms in the United Nations Security Council , reports ANI news.
India has been making strong diplomatic efforts for the expansion of the UNSC to allow more permanent and non-permanent members.