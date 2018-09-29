Sushma Swaraj Live: External affairs minister to address the UN general assembly soon

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will address the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday evening. She is expected to speak about terrorism, climate change, reforms in the security council and sustainable development goals.

On Friday, Swaraj left an informal meeting of ministers of Saarc countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly after highlighting terrorism in her speech, with Pakistan seeing the exit as a snub.

Here are the live updates:

7 PM IST Papua New Guinea makes a formal address Rimbink Pato, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade for Papua New Guinea, speaking at General Debate of UN General Assembly.





6.45 PM IST Latvia foreign minister speaking at General Debate Latvia foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics speaking at General Debate of UN General Assembly. “UN must be capable of protecting the value of human rights,” says Rinkevics, refers to atrocities in Syria, against Rohingyas and Russia’s harassment of Tartars.





6.35 PM IST Sushma Swaraj to speak at 7pm External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will be addressing the United Nations General Assembly at 7 pm. आज शाम 7.00 बजे : संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में भारत का सम्बोधन, #UNGA

Today at 7 PM : India is addressing the United Nations General Assembly. #UNGA — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) September 29, 2018



