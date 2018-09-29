Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Sushma Swaraj Live: External affairs minister to address the UN general assembly soon

Sushma Swaraj left on Friday an informal meeting of ministers of Saarc countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly after highlighting terrorism in her speech, with Pakistan seeing the exit as a snub.

By HT Correspondent | Sep 29, 2018 19:01 IST
highlights

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will address the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday evening. She is expected to speak about terrorism, climate change, reforms in the security council and sustainable development goals.

On Friday, Swaraj left an informal meeting of ministers of Saarc countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly after highlighting terrorism in her speech, with Pakistan seeing the exit as a snub.

Here are the live updates:

7 PM IST

Papua New Guinea makes a formal address

Rimbink Pato, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade for Papua New Guinea, speaking at General Debate of UN General Assembly.

6.45 PM IST

Latvia foreign minister speaking at General Debate

Latvia foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics speaking at General Debate of UN General Assembly.

“UN must be capable of protecting the value of human rights,” says Rinkevics, refers to atrocities in Syria, against Rohingyas and Russia’s harassment of Tartars.

6.35 PM IST

Sushma Swaraj to speak at 7pm

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will be addressing the United Nations General Assembly at 7 pm.

6.25 PM IST

Sushma likely to bring up Security council membership

Sushma is expected to touch upon the issue of much-needed reforms in the United Nations Security Council , reports ANI news.

India has been making strong diplomatic efforts for the expansion of the UNSC to allow more permanent and non-permanent members.