Suspected Kuki militants abduct Meitei-Kuki couple, kill husband in Manipur

Suspected members of a banned Kuki group shot dead a 38-year-old Meitei man after abducting him along with his wife in Manipur’s Churachandpur late on Wednesday, shattering months of relative calm in the state, where ethnic violence has left over 260 people dead and 60,000 displaced since May 2023. Ethnic violence has left over 260 people dead and 60,000 displaced since May 2023. (AFP/Representative)

Officials identified the man as Mayanglangbam Rishikanta, who was from Meitei-dominated Kakching district but lived with his wife, Chingnu Haokip, in Kuki-majority Churachandpur. They added that armed United Kuki National Army (UKNA) men abducted the couple from Churachandpur’s Tuibuong, took them to Natjang, and shot dead Rishikanta even as he pleaded with them to spare his life. Haokip said she was thrown out of a vehicle before her husband was killed.

Also read: Manipur: Four insurgent cadres held, arms recovered

An official said that Haokip had sought permission from the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), a militant umbrella body, which has signed a cessation of hostilities pact with the government, to stay with her husband in Churachandpur. KNO maintained that the couple did not seek any permission.

People aware of the matter said Rishikanta, who lived in Nepal, came to Manipur on December 19, and was living secretly in Churachandpur.

Police said a case has been registered for further investigation, and Rishikanta’s body was retrieved.

Also read: Manipur: FIR against BJP legislator over demolition of under-construction school

Rishikanta was murdered days before the President’s rule in the state is due to expire on February 12. Manipur has been under the President’s rule since February last year, when chief minister Biren Singh’s government was dismissed as ethnic violence continued sporadically despite the deployment of thousands of security personnel.

Meiteis live largely in the plains of the Imphal valley, and the Kukis in the hills. They withdrew to their respective strongholds after the violence began. The clashes first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities. They later involved almost every community in the state.

Also read: Manipur: Kuki woman dies 3 years after she was gang-raped

Commandos and Assam Rifles last week destroyed UKNA camps in the jungles of Churachandpur as part of an ongoing anti-insurgency operation. The proscribed group, which is not part of the cessation of hostilities pact with the Union government, has camps within Manipur and also across the border in Myanmar.

UKNA has been involved in fuelling tensions in Manipur and preventing the restoration of normalcy. Officials said UKNA cadres have been involved in firing at houses of internally displaced people (IDP) who have been rehabilitated as part of the first phase of the government’s resettlement initiative.

The government last month started the phased IDP resettlement. The first phase includes those whose houses were partially damaged. The second phase will be for families who will be allotted houses under the Union government’s flagship housing programme. Families required to be sent to either the valley or the hills from where they fled during the start of the violence will be covered under the third phase.

Armed Kuki groups have, over the last month, been involved in firing near places where the IDPs had just been shifted to under the first phase.