Suspected Pak drone made to return by BSF in Jammu's Arnia; search for explosive on

A suspected Pakistani drone movement was spotted by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Arnia area of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Thursday, PTI reported citing BSF troops. The forces fired several rounds at the drone forcing it to return. The drone was at a height of 300 metres when forces opened fire at it. A search operation to hunt any weapons, explosives and other dangerous materials dropped by the drone has begun in Arnia.

"A blinking light suspected to be from a drone was observed in Arnia area (along the International Border) about 04:15 hours today," a BSF spokesperson said. “Alert BSF troops fired at the flying object which was at a height of about 300 metres, causing it to withdraw,” he added.

Forces have shot down several drones in the recent past in Jammu, Kathua and Samba sectors and seized their payloads including rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and sticky bombs. The recent drone activities in the border area are said to be attempts made by Pakistan and terror outfits across the border to smuggle weapons, ammunition and explosives to arm terrorists.

Earlier on Monday, the J&K police had recovered three magnetic IEDs and other explosives dropped by a drone in Akhnoor border area of Jammu after forces shot it down with its payload, PTI reported. “The threat of drones is present everywhere along the Indo-Pakistan border but security forces are alert to foil any nefarious design from across the border in the region,” a senior BSF official told PTI on Monday.

Similar drone movement was also reported along the international border in the Jammu on May 15, and February 24 as per news agencies, after which the Special Operation Group (SOG) of police launched a cordon-and-search operation and seized a consignment containing explosives air-dropped by the drone.

(With PTI inputs)

