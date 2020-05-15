Suspense over resumption of Delhi Metro remains, will inform after decision, says DMRC

india

Updated: May 15, 2020 19:00 IST

As the country gets ready for lockdown 4.0 which is likely to see a further easing of restrictions including interstate public transport in some cases, residents in Delhi are awaiting news on the resumption of Delhi Metro that connects around 400 km network and has fast developed as the backbone of the capital’s public transport infrastructure.

While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, responsible for running and management of the metro rail network in the capital, has begun the preparation for an eventual reopening with maintenance work, there is no telling if it will come after May 17, when the third phase of lockdown ends.

The DMRC on Friday said that a decision in this matter will be taken by the government.

“The decision to resume Metro rail services in Delhi NCR will be taken by the Government after which the detailed protocol to be followed by passengers for travelling in the Metro will be shared with the media and public,” news agency ANI quoted Anuj Dayal, executive director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation as saying.

Two days ago, DMRC had said it will start undertaking cleaning and maintenance work to get ready for the resumption of services in the near future.

The Delhi Metro services were suspended on March 22, before the first phase of the nationwide lockdown was implemented from March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

“The date for the resumption of services has still not been finalized and will be notified to the public in due course. All systems of the metro including the signalling, electrical, rolling stock, tracks etc will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started,” a tweet from DMRC had said.

The total length of the metro network in Delhi is close to 400 kilometres and it caters to several lakh commuters daily.

The DMRC is expected to resume social distancing measures on the network which were initiated before it suspended its services.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has submitted his government’s suggestions on the fourth phase of lockdown to be implemented in Delhi to the Centre.