Swapna Suresh, key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, released from jail

The bail was granted to her on a 25 lakhs bail bond and two solvent sureties.
Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh after she was arrested by the NIA in on July 11, 2020.
Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh after she was arrested by the NIA in on July 11, 2020. (File photo)
Published on Nov 06, 2021
ANI

After spending 16 months behind bars, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, was released from jail on Saturday after spending 16 months behind bars.

Earlier on November 2, Kerala high court granted bail to Suresh in the case registered by National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The bail was granted to her on a 25 lakhs bail bond and two solvent sureties.

Swapna Suresh, who was arrested by the NIA on July 11, 2020, had been in judicial custody since then.

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

It is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigative Agency (NIA), and the customs department. 

