Swaroop Sampat Rawal to head NCERT’s panelon innovative learning methods

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Monday notified a 14-member committee, chaired by actor and educationist Swaroop Sampat Rawal, to address the integration of innovation pedagogy and teaching-learning material (TLM) across subjects for classes 3 to 12.

The “Curriculum Area Group (CAG): Innovative pedagogy and teaching learning material” has been constituted in continuation of the 19-member National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC) that was notified in July to finalise the curriculum, textbooks and learning material for these classes, the NCERT said in a notification on Monday.

The NSTC has author and Infosys Foundation chair Sudha Murthy, singer Shankar Mahadevan, and economist and member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Sanjeev Sanyal as its members. The NSTC was extracted to further constitute at least 11 CAGs in different subject domains, and this 14-member committee notified on Monday was first in the line, officials said.

“The goal of this group is to ensure that cutting edge activity-based, discussion-based, project-based, art-integrated pedagogical methods and innovative hands-on materials are properly, seamlessly, and enjoyable integrated into our textbooks and teaching learning material across school stages and subjects,” the notification issued by NCERT on Monday said.

A finalist for the global teacher prize in 2019, committee chairperson Rawal is the spouse of renowned Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal. Besides, the panel also has retired IAS officer Surina Rajan, AICTE vice-chairperson Abhay Jere, associate professor of Bioengineering at Stanford University Manu Prakash, math communicator VSS Sastry, and faculty at Azim Premji University’s Vijay Ravikumar, among others, as its members.

The committee will prepare a document for all other CAGs that lays down the principles, methods, and material to be integrated into each subject across classes, a senior NCERT official said, requesting anonymity.

“The committee will submit the document to the NSTC and the NCERT by October 31,” the official said. “This committee will also be allowed to invite experts from different fields, and review textbooks and teaching learning materials prepared by other CAGs to ensure adequate interaction of innovative pedagogies.”

The NCERT has already released the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for school education, based on which the NSTC is now working on finalising the textbook content. The NCERT is revising the school curriculum in line with the national education policy (NEP) 2020.

Fareeha Iftikhar