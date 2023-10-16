News / India News / Swaroop Sampat Rawal to head NCERT’s panelon innovative learning methods

Swaroop Sampat Rawal to head NCERT’s panelon innovative learning methods

ByFareeha Iftikhar
Oct 17, 2023 03:54 AM IST

Rawal will chair a 14-member committee to address integration of innovation pedagogy and teaching-learning material across subjects for classes 3 to 12.

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Monday notified a 14-member committee, chaired by actor and educationist Swaroop Sampat Rawal, to address the integration of innovation pedagogy and teaching-learning material (TLM) across subjects for classes 3 to 12.

Swaroop Sampat Rawal is a finalist for the global teacher prize in 2019 (Hindustan Times)
Swaroop Sampat Rawal is a finalist for the global teacher prize in 2019 (Hindustan Times)

The “Curriculum Area Group (CAG): Innovative pedagogy and teaching learning material” has been constituted in continuation of the 19-member National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC) that was notified in July to finalise the curriculum, textbooks and learning material for these classes, the NCERT said in a notification on Monday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The NSTC has author and Infosys Foundation chair Sudha Murthy, singer Shankar Mahadevan, and economist and member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Sanjeev Sanyal as its members. The NSTC was extracted to further constitute at least 11 CAGs in different subject domains, and this 14-member committee notified on Monday was first in the line, officials said.

“The goal of this group is to ensure that cutting edge activity-based, discussion-based, project-based, art-integrated pedagogical methods and innovative hands-on materials are properly, seamlessly, and enjoyable integrated into our textbooks and teaching learning material across school stages and subjects,” the notification issued by NCERT on Monday said.

A finalist for the global teacher prize in 2019, committee chairperson Rawal is the spouse of renowned Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal. Besides, the panel also has retired IAS officer Surina Rajan, AICTE vice-chairperson Abhay Jere, associate professor of Bioengineering at Stanford University Manu Prakash, math communicator VSS Sastry, and faculty at Azim Premji University’s Vijay Ravikumar, among others, as its members.

The committee will prepare a document for all other CAGs that lays down the principles, methods, and material to be integrated into each subject across classes, a senior NCERT official said, requesting anonymity.

“The committee will submit the document to the NSTC and the NCERT by October 31,” the official said. “This committee will also be allowed to invite experts from different fields, and review textbooks and teaching learning materials prepared by other CAGs to ensure adequate interaction of innovative pedagogies.”

The NCERT has already released the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for school education, based on which the NSTC is now working on finalising the textbook content. The NCERT is revising the school curriculum in line with the national education policy (NEP) 2020.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Fareeha Iftikhar

    Fareeha Iftikhar is a Special Correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. She tracks the education ministry, and covers the beat at the national level for the newspaper. She also writes on issues related to gender, human rights and different policy matters.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out